The Real Estate & Money Show Episode 40 With Kevin J Johnston - NEVER Buy A Condo In Canada! And Here's Why
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
22 views • 2 weeks ago

Do Buy a Condo? Don't Buy a Condo? What You MUST KNOW About Condominiums - Kevin J Johnston


Introducing The Kevin J. Johnston Real Estate and Money Show—Canada’s #1 podcast! 🌎🎙️ This show dives deep into the world of condominium purchases, comparing the costs, benefits, and hidden traps of buying in Canada versus Panama. If you’re considering a condo purchase, this show is a must-listen for insight into the financial impact of fees, regulations, and overall investment potential.


Thursdays at 9PM Eastern Time


📈🏘️ BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🏘️📈


When it comes to buying a condo in Canada, beware of exorbitant fees! Monthly maintenance fees, hidden management costs, and special assessments can weigh down your investment. Kevin J. Johnston lays it all out, exposing the real cost of Canadian condo ownership and why buyers often get trapped by unexpected expenses. With each episode, Kevin gives listeners the knowledge to avoid costly real estate mistakes in Canada.


📈🏘️ BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🏘️📈


In Panama, it’s a completely different story. Kevin explains why condo ownership in Panama is ideal, with affordable prices, low fees, and incredible value for the dollar. Here, the condo market is straightforward, fees are low, and the investment potential is unbeatable. He breaks down how buyers in Panama save money upfront and avoid the ongoing financial drain seen in Canadian condos. If you’re looking for smart international investment, Panama might just be the answer.


📈🏘️ BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🏘️📈


Don’t miss Kevin J. Johnston on all social media platforms—follow him now for financial insights that could change the way you invest in real estate. Join the thousands of Canadians who tune in to Canada’s #1 podcast! Follow him now at:


FreedomReport.ca

X.com/KevinTheJackal

X.com/KJJTV13

X.com/KevinJJohnstonX

Instagram.com/KevinJJohnstonX

TikTok.com/RealKevinJJohnston

Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

Hashtags:

#PanamaRealEstate #PanamaInvestments #RealEstateInvestment #PanamaCondos #InternationalRealEstate #PanamaLifestyle #PanamaOpportunities #InvestInPanama #CondoInvestment #PropertyInPanama #KevinJJohnston #CanadaVsPanama #PropertyInvestment #LowFeesPanama #TopPodcasterCanada #PanamaMarket #FinancialFreedom #PanamaLiving #AffordableRealEstate #PanamaBound

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
