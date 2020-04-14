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Flat Earth Facts of comon sense if one thinks about it
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126 views • April 14, 2020
Hello friends, part 2 of 4, and I don't think as these videos go along that you will regret your time sitting in on a few talks that will open your eyes even more- Don't skip any of the four parts- I really just getting started in this 5G and the virus to coverup the adverse side effects of 5G on some ethnic groups and blood-lines, races, etc. 'CHEERS', westruther 00020_07-04-2020.mp4
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