The Best Low-Fat Hummus

A staple of middle eastern cuisine, hummus can be found in almost every super market in the world, but most of the time they add preservatives and oils that really don't belong there. Here is my go-to recipe for a healthy and satisfying version of this delicious side dish. I've perfected my recipe over the years to maximize flavor without the added tahini or oil, so it's great for folks with heart disease like me.



For a thinner hummus, add more of the water (aquafaba) or for a thicker hummus, add less. Omit the cumin and add a roasted red pepper for delicious roasted red pepper hummus.

I love this in place of butter on toast, on top of brown rice, as a dip or just right out of the bowl. It's a universal condiment that can be enjoyed in an endless number of ways.