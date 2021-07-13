[Mr. Bannon Interviews with Miles on July 4th – Part III] The Same American Elites Who Stole the Election in 2020 Let the CCP Get Away in 1989

On July the 4th, 2021, Mr. Steve Bannon, the leader of the populist movement in the US and the world sat with Mr. Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement to talk about the US election and democracy, the suppression of the freedom of speech by the technology oligarchs, the oppression of the CCP on the ordinary Chinese people, the Tiananmen Massacre, the CCP’s bio attacks against the US and the world, and the New Federal State of China.In this segment, Mr. Bannon said in 1989 it’s the American and global financial and corporate elites who wanted to be business partners with Deng Xiaoping and the CCP that allowed the CCP to get away with it after the CCP used troops to kill young students in the Tiananmen Square in 1989. He said, similarly, these elites didn’t care about American ordinary people like those in the Sarasota Trump rally and stole the election.