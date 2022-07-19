Miles Guo’s GETTR: the CCP uses the Chinese people as its shield

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7/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: If you understand the significance of those classified military documents, you will realize that the Chinese Communist Party is extremely evil to the extent that they hide their military facilities in downtown areas, kindergartens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and civilian residences. So, the CCP uses the Chinese people as its shield