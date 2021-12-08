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Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry as a Secret Global Satanic takeover scheme to sell-out people's souls to gain societal wealth, fame, and political influence in a War against Christianity/Humanity
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45 views • December 08, 2021
This explains the fake pandemic and why so many prominant figures in hollywood, pro sports, and politics are acting demonic and insane. It's because they are.
Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry as a Secret Global Satanic takeover scheme to sell-out people's souls to gain societal wealth, fame, and political influence in a War against Christianity/Humanity.
(archived from YT)
Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry as a Secret Global Satanic takeover scheme to sell-out people's souls to gain societal wealth, fame, and political influence in a War against Christianity/Humanity.
(archived from YT)
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