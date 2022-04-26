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X22 Report B 04. 26. 22.
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252 views • April 26, 2022
Ep. 2760b - [HRC]/[DS] Players Took The Bait, Trap Set, All The Walls Are Falling Down
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The [DS]/[HRC] took the bait and fell right into the trap. There is no escape from this, all the walls are falling down. The [DS] is panicking after EM purchased twitter, the patriots have information weaponry which will be used to take down the [DS]. The [DS] censorship days are over, there is no place to hide.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS]/[HRC] took the bait and fell right into the trap. There is no escape from this, all the walls are falling down. The [DS] is panicking after EM purchased twitter, the patriots have information weaponry which will be used to take down the [DS]. The [DS] censorship days are over, there is no place to hide.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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