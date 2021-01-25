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The Left knows only destruction, they create nothing!
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10 views • January 25, 2021
No description required. The left are not capable of building, all they know is destruction. They find a cause, a law, a business that they may or may not agree with and they bend it to their will, that is all they know.
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