Get Wisdom Radio Show Creator Reveals Survival of the Universe Depends on the Free Will Experiment

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VA #74 Creator Reveals Survival of the Universe Depends on the Free Will Experiment
Description:
Some spiritual traditions describe a kind of recycling of the Universe. Can our Universe be ended by the Almighty and why would that happen? Have previous Universes been recalled? Does continued existence of the Earth and our current Universe depend on our actions? Is our immortal soul at risk with such comings and goings? Will our ongoing contest between good and evil reach such a turning point in the next few years? Creator explains the central importance of our free will experiment in deciding whether to keep the Universe going, and why only humans choosing divine partnership through prayer and divine healing can save the day. Join us!
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