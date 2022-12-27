The Great Reset | What Percentage of America Is Awake? (Please Leave Your Thoughts In the Comments Section of This Video)

Learn More Today At: http://FightWithEric.com/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Learn more about Todd Calendar today at: www.VaxxChoice.com and www.DrAdvocates.com

Learn more about Jeffrey Prather today at: www.JeffreyPrather.com

What Is An ePCR?

https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/epcr-electronic-patient-care-reporting/

What Are Crystal Oscillators?

https://www.vyrian.com/how-crystal-oscillators-meet-requirements-for-5g-networks/

https://www.ndk.com/en/products/purpose/5g/pdf/c_NH9070WD_e.pdf

What Is Executive Order 14067: https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project

Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/

Quantum Computer That Powers CERN = CERN = 666 Logo

The Great Reset Goal Is to Get Their Technology Under Your Skin

The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

POINT #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - VIDEO CLIP #1 https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html