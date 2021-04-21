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#006 // ANACONDA STRATEGY
Original Air Date: 27.MAR.2019
New Episode Tonight!
7PM EST
#006 // ANACONDA STRATEGY
Abraham Lincoln was confronted with an entrenched insurgency & their confederation of insurrectionists appeared exactly as the northern American citizens. How to tell them apart? How to defend against such a ubiquitous foe? The Anaconda Plan was a military strategy proposed by Union General Winfield Scott in the outbreak of the Civil War. The plan consisted of blockading insurgent forces, encouraging them with feints to expose themselves and to target their network prior to attack. This is the same strategy being used today.
The House of Orange, through it’s proxy bank, the Bank of England, fomented insurrection within the United States in a gambit designed to bring the rebellious colonies back into the Luciferian fold. But Abraham Lincoln, knew all about their planned/staged insurrection - as it was the topic of discourse through his maternal line - which led straight back to the House of Orange.
Orange-Man-Bad (or, colloquially diagnosed as TDS/Trump Derangement Syndrome) afflicts some innocent American confederates. It is fueled in part by a complicity National Press - bought off by the monied powers (today, through BOE’s proxy Socialist State, China) - and the fires of their hatred grow as the MSM pours racist gas. All part of their demagogic plan to control the world through the false promise of Socialism.
#QBits
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