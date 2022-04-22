© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/21/2022 Miles Guo: The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on April 26. What will happen to Taiwan? This time the US totally ignored the “Grave Concerns” of the CCP. The CCP threatened the US that April 26 will be a watershed moment