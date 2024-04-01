Create New Account
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 119:25-32 - Part 4 - ד DALETH Holy Passover Sabbath Prayer, 20240330
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Prayer Requests:  

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to:

·         Pray for our spiritual growth and victorious life in our LORD Jesus Christ.

·         Offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their issues.

·         Present requests for prayers in humility to Your Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

