TPC #992: Dr. Joe Lee (Covid Antibodies & Lung Membranes)





TPC #992 is with ophthalmologist Dr. Joe Lee.





His website: http://leelasik.com





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/leelasik





Website: https://lungvirus.com





Dr. Lee has performed over 80,000 Lasik cases in the past 20 years. Since Dr. Lee founded Lasik Eye Center, he has not had a single LASIK claim, lawsuit, or settlement from his patients. No other Lasik surgeon in California claims to have performed this many consecutive cases without a single lawsuit, claim, or settlement. Dr. Lee’s excellent record is a combination of his education, experience, judgment, knowledge of his equipment and attention to detail.





