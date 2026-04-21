My Truth is Evidently Seen, But You Refuse to See it 4-20-26@6:50 PM Shared 4-21-26

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning judgment on Babylon-America, other nations of the world and addressing an issue through email as I was instructed to do in Jesus Christ's Name.

Matthew 7:16-20

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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