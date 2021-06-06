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Kate Shemirani: It's Not About Patient Safety, It's About Communism
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100 views • June 06, 2021
While many doctors and nurses are claiming that their participation in the world's biggest hoax and providing deadly injections to people in the United Kingdom, The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani says it is nothing more than Communism. More than a year after she blew the whistle on 5G and the CONvid-1984, Kate is being justified as we see both the actions and the documentation of the people behind the scamdemic. She joins me in this episode to explain.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-its-not-about-patient-safety-its-about-communism/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-its-not-about-patient-safety-its-about-communism/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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