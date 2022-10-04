Create New Account
STADIUM STAMPEDE - Chaos at football stadium leaves over 150 dead - Oct 2, 2022
Published 2 months ago
XandrewX


October 2, 2022


Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls on the field that left 174 dead, mostly trampled to death.

https://on.rt.com/c33n


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ErXWmU3GqHDn/

current eventsfootballdeathsrtstadiumstampede

