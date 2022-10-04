STADIUM STAMPEDE - Chaos at football stadium leaves over 150 dead - Oct 2, 2022

XandrewX
October 2, 2022
Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls on the field that left 174 dead, mostly trampled to death.
https://on.rt.com/c33n
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ErXWmU3GqHDn/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.