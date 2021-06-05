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Matt Walsh: AOC Neglects Her Poor Family Members, Blames Trump!
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22 views • June 05, 2021
The Matt Walsh Show:
AOC Neglects Her Poor Family Members, Blames Trump | Ep. 734

AOC is set for life. She is well off. Why isn't she forking over her own money to help her family?

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh raises $104,000 for AOC's Puerto Rican grandmother after she blamed Trump for her 'abuela's' falling-apart house - but now she's REFUSING to accept the donations
Matt Walsh, a blogger for right-leaning Daily Wire, raised more than $104,000 to help repair home of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's grandmother
'One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3,' he wrote
Walsh wrote that he would donate the money if AOC accepted it, though there is no indication she will; DailyMail.com has reached out to Walsh and AOC
GoFundMe and Walsh confirmed on Saturday that the donations were rejected and that all donors will have their money refunded
Ocasio-Cortez was slammed on Twitter for posting images of her grandma's hurricane-torn house in Puerto Rico instead of helping her
Several users excoriated AOC for choosing to spend money on a new Tesla instead of sending part of her $174,000 congressional salary to her grandma
One user pointed out that she rents two apartments, including in a luxury building in Washington D.C. where one-bedroom units start at $2,500 per month
'Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments,' a congressional candidate tweeted. 'If your grandmother is living poor that's because you don't help her'
AOC blamed Trump for the condition of her grandma's home, claiming he needed to send more aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
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