New York Is Sinking Faster Than The Titanic

Big business may be avoiding New York in droves, with Governor Kathy Hochul seemingly hell-bent on a course of destruction for the state. Her latest threat? To seize the homes and bank accounts of any truckers who refuse to deliver goods to New York.

Welcome to America, communist comrades.

Video Source:

US Immigration

Closing Theme Music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between USImmigration, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce fri14:46