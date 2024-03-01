Create New Account
New York Is Sinking Faster Than The Titanic
Big business may be avoiding New York in droves, with Governor Kathy Hochul seemingly hell-bent on a course of destruction for the state. Her latest threat? To seize the homes and bank accounts of any truckers who refuse to deliver goods to New York.

Welcome to America, communist comrades.

new york citykathy hochulnew york corruptiontrucker boycotttrucker new york boycott

