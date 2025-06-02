Get ready to mark off another vaccine-pumping Aussie actress!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This one really is a loudmouth. She isn't shutting up even on her way out the door!
You'd think a "hey thanks for trying to warn me about these global cabal psychos" would be in order? Nope... they're still totally clueless!
Sources
https://apnews.com/article/magda-szubanski-blood-cancer-australia-comedian-actor-f3adf18b7593c5d863c719d5b71d8b16
She's getting hammered here:
https://x.com/MagdaSzubanski/status/1928383129158615318
Kissing heath
https://youtu.be/X3-8Qdob11Y?si=MKqxeMbvVEofhKg3
Scott Morrison
https://youtu.be/n9f9yCbU_nw?si=zThyz_GUZFCyUYza
News report
https://youtu.be/eDIcpYQclY8?si=Cq59jbe9L0lTKx93
Music: Garbage - Stupid Girl
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report