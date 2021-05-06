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"CANCEL CANCEL CULTURE" by Toots Sweet
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1 view • May 06, 2021
"CANCEL CANCEL CULTURE" by Toots Sweet
Check out the Patriots In Tune Show Hosted by Toots Sweet, Catturd and the lovely Jewels Jones. 👄Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music and laughter collide‼️👅
Toots Sweet and Jewels Jones
M, T, Th, F @ 7pm ET Catturd™ Wednesdays @ 12 (Noon) ET
👉 dlive: https://dlive.tv/PatriotsInTune
👉 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/patriotsintune
👉 FB: https://www.facebook.com/patriotsintune
♦️VISIT: https://PatriotsInTune.net, https://PatriotsInTune.com & https://www.TootsSweet.com
Check out the Patriots In Tune Show Hosted by Toots Sweet, Catturd and the lovely Jewels Jones. 👄Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music and laughter collide‼️👅
Toots Sweet and Jewels Jones
M, T, Th, F @ 7pm ET Catturd™ Wednesdays @ 12 (Noon) ET
👉 dlive: https://dlive.tv/PatriotsInTune
👉 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/patriotsintune
👉 FB: https://www.facebook.com/patriotsintune
♦️VISIT: https://PatriotsInTune.net, https://PatriotsInTune.com & https://www.TootsSweet.com
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