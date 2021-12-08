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$13000 fine and 6 months in prison for sneezing. Qld, Australia.
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514 views • December 08, 2021
Vaccine mandates/passports to come into play in Queensland, Australia from December 17.
Watch as the Qld Police Commissioner tells residents of that state you'll be fined and 'police will be patrolling'
$13000 fine or up to 6 months in prison, for sneezing.
I kid you not. Someone stop the planet I want to get off.
Thanks for watching.
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Watch as the Qld Police Commissioner tells residents of that state you'll be fined and 'police will be patrolling'
$13000 fine or up to 6 months in prison, for sneezing.
I kid you not. Someone stop the planet I want to get off.
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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