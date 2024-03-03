Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Про нелюбовь (ноты, караоке)
channel image
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
1 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

Мой сайт http://yun.complife.info/

Веблог https://yury-nesterenko.dreamwidth.org


Про нелюбовь

Слова народные под ред. Юрия Нестеренко

Анна не любит курящих.
Пьющих не любит Денис.
Грамотно не говорящих
Не переносит Борис.
Полный Евгений - тощих.
Нина - носящих мех.
С Глебом все как-то проще:
Глеб ненавидит всех.

Keywords
musicnoteskaraoke

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket