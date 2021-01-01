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3/7/19 #BEAST: 3/7 Q ANON, Montauk Boys, FB, AI Syms, Pale Horse #LuciferCult
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190 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/7/19: Today, Qanon inferred the connections between FB, quantum tech, the occult display at Denver Airport and the Montauk Project.
Please see the excellent Q report by Katie G at Citizen's Investigative report on the Q Team's discussion of FB, Denver AP, Montauk:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zurUyF0byS0
The Montauk Project explained:
https://surbrook.devermore.com/herosource/pulp_hero/montauk/the_montauk_project.pdf
Stranger Things, the hit NetFlix series is said to be based on the Montauk accounts:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/4734230/theories-stranger-things-happened-real-life/
A pretty good rendition of the underground beneath DIA and a picture of "Blucifer":
https://worldtruth.tv/secret-underground-base-beneath-denver-international-airport-now-revealed-by-whistle-blower/
Jimenez was killed by his own sculpture of "el musteno":
https://www.denverpost.com/2006/06/14/sculptor-killed-by-creation-for-dia/
https://diaconspiracyfiles.com/2009/05/13/meet-the-mustang-haunted-killer-blue-horse-sculpture-of-doom/
Log Book, Facebook's daddy, was scrapped by DARPA in order to launch Facebook in 2004:
https://www.infowars.com/facebook-darpas-lifelog-total-information-awareness/
NXIVM uses the same psychological techniques as social media engineers. Catherine Oxenberg's daughter, India, was a victim:
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a22605673/captive-nxivm-cult-catherine-oxenberg/
If you want to check out Ellen's Etsy store who donated the Q hoodie:
etsy.com/shop/kaleidoscopewear
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/7/19: Today, Qanon inferred the connections between FB, quantum tech, the occult display at Denver Airport and the Montauk Project.
Please see the excellent Q report by Katie G at Citizen's Investigative report on the Q Team's discussion of FB, Denver AP, Montauk:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zurUyF0byS0
The Montauk Project explained:
https://surbrook.devermore.com/herosource/pulp_hero/montauk/the_montauk_project.pdf
Stranger Things, the hit NetFlix series is said to be based on the Montauk accounts:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/4734230/theories-stranger-things-happened-real-life/
A pretty good rendition of the underground beneath DIA and a picture of "Blucifer":
https://worldtruth.tv/secret-underground-base-beneath-denver-international-airport-now-revealed-by-whistle-blower/
Jimenez was killed by his own sculpture of "el musteno":
https://www.denverpost.com/2006/06/14/sculptor-killed-by-creation-for-dia/
https://diaconspiracyfiles.com/2009/05/13/meet-the-mustang-haunted-killer-blue-horse-sculpture-of-doom/
Log Book, Facebook's daddy, was scrapped by DARPA in order to launch Facebook in 2004:
https://www.infowars.com/facebook-darpas-lifelog-total-information-awareness/
NXIVM uses the same psychological techniques as social media engineers. Catherine Oxenberg's daughter, India, was a victim:
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a22605673/captive-nxivm-cult-catherine-oxenberg/
If you want to check out Ellen's Etsy store who donated the Q hoodie:
etsy.com/shop/kaleidoscopewear
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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