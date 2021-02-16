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Being A Berean
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11 views • February 16, 2021
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
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The Berean Call is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation which exists to:
• Alert believers in Christ to unbiblical teachings and practices impacting the church.
• Exhort believers to give greater heed to Biblical discernment and truth regarding teachings and practices being currently promoted in the church.
• Supply believers with teaching, information, and materials which will encourage the love of God's truth, and assist in the development of Biblical discernment.
• Mobilize believers in Christ to action in obedience to the Scriptural command to "earnestly contend for the faith" (Jude 3).
• Impact the church of Jesus Christ with the necessity of trusting the Scriptures as the only rule of faith, practice, and a life pleasing to God.
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
The Berean Call is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation which exists to:
• Alert believers in Christ to unbiblical teachings and practices impacting the church.
• Exhort believers to give greater heed to Biblical discernment and truth regarding teachings and practices being currently promoted in the church.
• Supply believers with teaching, information, and materials which will encourage the love of God's truth, and assist in the development of Biblical discernment.
• Mobilize believers in Christ to action in obedience to the Scriptural command to "earnestly contend for the faith" (Jude 3).
• Impact the church of Jesus Christ with the necessity of trusting the Scriptures as the only rule of faith, practice, and a life pleasing to God.
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