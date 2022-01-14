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Medical Murder Delayed By Court: Mercy Hospital Forced to Keep Patient Alive for Now
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0 view • January 14, 2022
UPDATE: Thanks to your efforts with blowing up Mercy Hospital's phone lines, we have established enough pressure on the would-be murders to stall for time until Monday while attorney's fight for Scott Quiner's right to live. His attorneys join us.
Keep up the pressure!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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Keep up the pressure!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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