EMERGENCY ALERT FROM DEBORAH TAVARES - PT. 1

NOTE: This is a re-upload of yesterday's PT 1 interview with Deb Tavares which was shadow banned on Rumble.
Deb Tavares is back for another exclusive 2-part interview, a dire warning for every man, woman and child in the Unites States which under banana Joe's USA, Inc. is on track to usher in a UN Agenda 2030 hell scape of depopulation, FEMA camps and Hunger Games style "smart" cities.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LECxB024zfyV/
Deb's sites:
https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
SGT Report
https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport
