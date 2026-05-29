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Professor Marandi defends his viral ‘EPSTEIN CLASS’ term in relation to the Israeli lobby that started the war.
Journo: "Do you ever worry that people might struggle to take you seriously with… conspiracy theories like that?"
Marandi: "I think people don’t really take you seriously — You continue to help B-52 BOMBERS, BOMB… Tehran."
“AND, THEY’RE SERIOUSLY DEAD. Take that seriously.”
“You don’t care, but we do.”
Source @Real World News
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