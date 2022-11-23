Totalitarianism, Authoritarianism, Fascism: The Jimmy Dore Show, Oct. 31, 2022
Facebook reportedly has 40,000 individuals on staff involved in so-called "content moderation," and one of the most fertile breeding grounds for these professional censors is the Central Intelligence Agency. According to a recent Alan MacLeod piece in MintPress News, ex-spooks are littered up and down the chain of content moderation command at Facebook, further blurring the line between Facebook as a private company and Facebook as a partner of the government in silencing inconvenient voices that oppose the dominant establishment narrative.
Jimmy and America's comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the dangerous ramifications of having a team of ex-intelligence officers determining what Americans can and can't see on social media.
https://rumble.com/v1que3q-facebook-has-ex-cia-agents-censoring-you.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.