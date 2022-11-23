Totalitarianism, Authoritarianism, Fascism: The Jimmy Dore Show, Oct. 31, 2022

Facebook reportedly has 40,000 individuals on staff involved in so-called "content moderation," and one of the most fertile breeding grounds for these professional censors is the Central Intelligence Agency. According to a recent Alan MacLeod piece in MintPress News, ex-spooks are littered up and down the chain of content moderation command at Facebook, further blurring the line between Facebook as a private company and Facebook as a partner of the government in silencing inconvenient voices that oppose the dominant establishment narrative.

Jimmy and America's comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the dangerous ramifications of having a team of ex-intelligence officers determining what Americans can and can't see on social media.

https://rumble.com/v1que3q-facebook-has-ex-cia-agents-censoring-you.html

