ISRAELS PLAN FOR DISPOSSESSED PALESTINIANS (SHARE)
Published Yesterday

Remarque88


Dec 29, 2023


ISRAELS GOVERNMENT NEEDS A PSYCHIATRIST...... BAD

Netanyahu Working To Find Countries To 'Absorb' Palestinians

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/netanyahu-working-find-countries-take-palestinians-who-want-flee-idf-ravaged-gaza

Justin Trudeau’s belated and shameful volte face on Gaza

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/12/20/justin-trudeaus-belated-and-shameful-volte-face-on-gaza

U.N. Articles

https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1145132

https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/12/1145162

https://menafn.com/1107666164/UN-Report-Warns-Of-Rapidly-Deteriorating-Human-Rights-Situation-In-The-West-Bank-Calls-For-End-To-Unlawful-Killings

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbKpRTcf0Qmr/

