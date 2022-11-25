Create New Account
Is Chris Sky Paid Opposition - Does Chris Sky Work For The Government? The Kevin J. Johnston Show
78 views
KevinJJohnston
Published Friday |
Chris Sky has been accused of being page opposition for the Liberal Party of Canada and for the Canadian Security Agency and perhaps even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of people are asking me all the time if Chris Sky is paid opposition.


I refuse to answer those emails because I'm not spending time answering stupid questions when someone's not paying me for my time to answer a stupid question so I figured it was time to put this whole thing to bed now that the Sky has been criticized on the international stage.


We had a lot of fun tonight I think you're going to enjoy this show!


Keywords
pandemicmasksdollarvigilantejeffberwickkevinjjohnstonchrissky

