EU Enlargement of the Beast?

The European Union recently approved its “2025 Enlargement Package”. This means the European Union is accepting the requested consideration for inclusion of other countries into its political, military, and economic bloc.

Why would the European Union want to do this? The saying “Might makes Right” come to mind. Is it possible the inclusion of the population of other countries along with the increased population and economic clout would increase the might of, not only the European Union, but also power and economies of the nations being included.

Will this new Union really be stronger in the long run? If new nations do join the European Union, will they remain joined?

So, who cares if other nations join the European Union? Who cares if the EU will be stronger or not?

Well, what if Biblical prophecies were being fulfilled? Would anyone care then? Would it matter to you if the European Union plays a major role in Biblical prophecy? What if the European Union was the sixth king of Rev 17:10 would you care then? Would you be worried? You should be.

If you don’t understand the role of the European Union in Bible prophecy, you need to watch this video. The European Union and the Beast of the Sea; listen as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on current world events. The time grows shorter.

