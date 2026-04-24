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Cinematic New Age, Ethereal Synthwave, 432Hz tuning, atmospheric pads, sweeping orchestral strings, deep meditative bass, tribal ambient percussion, uplifting and transcendent, high-fidelity, visionary
[Intro]
(Soft, shimmering synth swells. The sound of a distant cosmic wind.)
[Verse 1]
Beyond the veil of the solar flash
The blueprints of the soul remain
Ancient echoes in the spiral dance
Breaking every karmic chain
[Chorus]
This is the pathway, the pathway to peace
Where the shadows fade and the light finds release
Ascending the octaves, we’re coming home
To the field of the one, where we’re never alone
[Bridge]
(Crystalline arpeggios. Rhythmic, driving heartbeat percussion.)
DNA unfolding, the geometry of light
A new dawn rising from the long galactic night
[Outro]
The Law of One.
Peace prevails.
(Slow fade with celestial bells)