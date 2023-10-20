President Biden trying to ‘beat down’ the ‘hushed whispers’ about his mental capacity

Joe Biden is trying to beat down the “hushed whispers” about his mental capacity amid his recent “gutsy trip” to Israel, says former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Mr Mulvaney said Joe Biden is “trying to look like a president” and trying to “look capable” amid his recent visit to Israel. President Biden recently visited Tel Aviv as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Mr Mulvaney said Joe Biden’s visit was a “good trip”. “It’s a nice gutsy trip,” he said. “It’s a good show of the flag – it’s in the middle of an active warzone et cetera. “He looks presidential, there’s no question about it.”

