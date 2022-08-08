BASES2022 Lectures Martin Colborne Counterfeit Spirit

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The Counterfeit Spirit, a control of humanity centuries before the "Christ" the Roman Empire branded "Christianity", and identical narrative was used to control other civilizations. Psychopaths take control, and use the same old story to terrorize and slaughter their own populations into submission...