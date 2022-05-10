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Biden Sanctions America?
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60 views • May 10, 2022
Why is there an oil shortage in America? Is the oil shortage really due to Russia?
Ed Thelander Joins host James Grundvig to talk about the oil restrictions Joe Biden has placed on America.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from Ed Thelander, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-97/
Watch Unrestricted Truths On Demand at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Ed Thelander Joins host James Grundvig to talk about the oil restrictions Joe Biden has placed on America.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from Ed Thelander, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-97/
Watch Unrestricted Truths On Demand at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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