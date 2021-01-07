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Contemplation Meditation - Egyptian Oud and Electric Guitar
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15 views • January 07, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my Egyptian Shehata oud. I added six tracks of udu drums on my Roland Handsonic for some light percussion. Later in the song I bring in a couple tracks on my John Petrucci seven string to harmonize with the oud.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of someone in deep contemplation concentrating on a single thought. Thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood of the song reminds me of someone in deep contemplation concentrating on a single thought. Thanks for listening :-)
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