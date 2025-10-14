BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Christians Should Know About The Unseen
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 23 hours ago

From Bigfoot to UFOs, ghosts to witchcraft. The fascination with the supernatural is exploding in our world today. But behind the mystery lies a deeper spiritual reality that few truly understand.


What does the Bible actually say about these things?

And how should Christians respond to reports of strange creatures, haunted houses, psychic mediums, curses, witchcraft, and alien encounters?


In this powerful and eye-opening discussion, JD Williams, host of The Last Christian Radio Show, is joined by Nestor Arce who together with David Paxton co-host Shadows of a Greater Reality. Heard nightly on KRRB Revelation Radio at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, 10:00 p.m. Central. They expose the deceptive spiritual forces at work behind modern paranormal fascination and reveal how these mysteries continue in our end-time world.


Tonight through clear biblical teaching and prophetic insight, Nestor attempts to guide believers in understanding what’s real, what’s counterfeit, and how to walk in discernment and spiritual authority in these last days.


From demonic deception masquerading as “ghosts” or “aliens,” to the subtle normalization of witchcraft and sorcery in entertainment, this episode equips Christians to stand firm, avoid deception, and live in victory under the power of Jesus Christ.


If you’ve ever wondered what’s truly behind the unseen, and how it connects to the spiritual war raging in our world. This is one broadcast you won’t want to miss.


For more information please visit www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
aliensufoghostsbible prophecyspiritual warfareend timeswitchcraftsorcerynephilimtower of babeldiscernmentbigfootcurseschristian faithhaunted housesmediumsprophetic insightdemonic deceptionloch ness monsterlast christian radiojd williamsnestor arceshadows of a greater reality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy