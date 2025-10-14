What Christians Should Know About The Unseen

From Bigfoot to UFOs, ghosts to witchcraft. The fascination with the supernatural is exploding in our world today. But behind the mystery lies a deeper spiritual reality that few truly understand.





What does the Bible actually say about these things?

And how should Christians respond to reports of strange creatures, haunted houses, psychic mediums, curses, witchcraft, and alien encounters?





In this powerful and eye-opening discussion, JD Williams, host of The Last Christian Radio Show, is joined by Nestor Arce who together with David Paxton co-host Shadows of a Greater Reality. Heard nightly on KRRB Revelation Radio at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, 10:00 p.m. Central. They expose the deceptive spiritual forces at work behind modern paranormal fascination and reveal how these mysteries continue in our end-time world.





Tonight through clear biblical teaching and prophetic insight, Nestor attempts to guide believers in understanding what’s real, what’s counterfeit, and how to walk in discernment and spiritual authority in these last days.





From demonic deception masquerading as “ghosts” or “aliens,” to the subtle normalization of witchcraft and sorcery in entertainment, this episode equips Christians to stand firm, avoid deception, and live in victory under the power of Jesus Christ.





If you’ve ever wondered what’s truly behind the unseen, and how it connects to the spiritual war raging in our world. This is one broadcast you won’t want to miss.





For more information please visit www.lastchristian.net