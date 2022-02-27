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Will Biden start a global genocide with a cyber attack on Russia in stead of arrest Putin the warcriminal?
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41 views • February 27, 2022
Donations are welcome so me and my father can go to Mexico to prevent being genocided in a cyber attack war over the Ukraine with forced Gene Drive mass extinction technology "vaccines" (to buy storable food, water, protection, gas, cancer gasoline and stay in jungle):
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Will Biden start a global genocide with a cyber attack on Russia in stead of arrest Putin the warcriminal? ALL LINKS WITH THE VIDEO:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OhOJs6qJDmEI-N6v5XvUEbhEUptLqY9x/view?usp=sharing
Mull Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/mulls
Putin’s cyber army tracked UK weaknesses 'for years' as British computers to suffer attack | UK | News | Express.co.uk
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1572558/Vladimir-Putin-Russia-cyber-attack-Britain
Cyber attacks are part of Russia-Ukraine conflict but the West can’t rely on them to stop Putin
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/cyber-attacks-are-part-of-russia-ukraine-conflict-but-the-west-cant-rely-on-them-to-stop-putin/ar-AAUjftu
Will Biden’s ‘Severe Costs’ on Russia Include Cyber Attacks? - Defense One
https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/02/will-bidens-severe-costs-russia-include-cyber-attacks/362181/
U.N. ambassador: 'We will escalate as the Russians escalate'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/un-ambassador-we-will-escalate-as-the-russians-escalate/vi-AAUnmva
White House denies report on Biden being presented with cyberattack options against Russia
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/white-house-denies-report-on-biden-being-presented-with-cyberattack-options-against-russia/ar-AAUg5AV
Biden has been presented with options for massive cyberattacks against Russia
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/biden-presented-options-massive-cyberattacks-russia-rcna17558
White House knocks report on Biden being presented cyberattack options on Russia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-knocks-report-on-biden-being-presented-cyberattack-options-on-russia/ar-AAUgmRf
America allegedly considering unprecedented cyber attack on Russia which would be guaranteed to cause retaliation in kind – TheLiberal.ie – Our News, Your Views
https://theliberal.ie/america-allegedly-considering-unprecedented-cyber-attack-on-russia-which-would-be-guaranteed-to-cause-retaliation-in-kind/
Will Biden start a global genocide with a cyber attack in stead of arrest Putin the war criminal? R - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vS2kGxARWQ
Putin is a war criminal and should be treated as such | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/2/26/putin-is-a-war-criminal-and-should-be-treated-as-such
President Obama Is the First President to Write a Line of Code | whitehouse.gov
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2014/12/10/president-obama-first-president-write-line-code
Biden, Va. Gov. McAuliffe visit Norfolk State to discuss cybersecurity
https://rebootcamp.militarytimes.com/education-transition/education/2015/01/16/biden-va-gov-mcauliffe-visit-norfolk-state-to-discuss-cybersecurity/
Cybersecurity COE | Norfolk State University - Norfolk State University
Russia Ukraine International Law
https://www.socialglobalstudies.com/LAW-12/clnunit4case2taraskuzioukrainerussia.pdf
Why invasion is a crime neither Russia nor its president will pay for
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/why-invasion-is-a-crime-neither-russia-or-its-president-will-pay-for/ar-AAUgOBX
Vladimir Putin, war criminal – POLITICO
https://www.politico.eu/article/vladimir-putin-war-criminal-inhumanity-syria/?ampcf=1
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
Zombie Preparedness | CDC
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110091958/https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS
https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/
Preparedness 101; zombie pandemic
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023
Zombie Preparedness cdc_6023_DS1 stacks cdc gov.pdf
file:///E:/DOCUMENTS/PDF's/Zombie%20Preparedness%20cdc_6023_DS1%20stacks%20cdc%20gov.pdf
Brace for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine crisis deepens, Britain says | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brace-russian-cyber-attacks-over-ukraine-britain-says-2022-01-28/
Holodomor - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor
10 Stages of Genocide
http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Will Biden start a global genocide with a cyber attack on Russia in stead of arrest Putin the warcriminal? ALL LINKS WITH THE VIDEO:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OhOJs6qJDmEI-N6v5XvUEbhEUptLqY9x/view?usp=sharing
Mull Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/mulls
Putin’s cyber army tracked UK weaknesses 'for years' as British computers to suffer attack | UK | News | Express.co.uk
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1572558/Vladimir-Putin-Russia-cyber-attack-Britain
Cyber attacks are part of Russia-Ukraine conflict but the West can’t rely on them to stop Putin
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/cyber-attacks-are-part-of-russia-ukraine-conflict-but-the-west-cant-rely-on-them-to-stop-putin/ar-AAUjftu
Will Biden’s ‘Severe Costs’ on Russia Include Cyber Attacks? - Defense One
https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/02/will-bidens-severe-costs-russia-include-cyber-attacks/362181/
U.N. ambassador: 'We will escalate as the Russians escalate'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/un-ambassador-we-will-escalate-as-the-russians-escalate/vi-AAUnmva
White House denies report on Biden being presented with cyberattack options against Russia
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/white-house-denies-report-on-biden-being-presented-with-cyberattack-options-against-russia/ar-AAUg5AV
Biden has been presented with options for massive cyberattacks against Russia
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/biden-presented-options-massive-cyberattacks-russia-rcna17558
White House knocks report on Biden being presented cyberattack options on Russia
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-knocks-report-on-biden-being-presented-cyberattack-options-on-russia/ar-AAUgmRf
America allegedly considering unprecedented cyber attack on Russia which would be guaranteed to cause retaliation in kind – TheLiberal.ie – Our News, Your Views
https://theliberal.ie/america-allegedly-considering-unprecedented-cyber-attack-on-russia-which-would-be-guaranteed-to-cause-retaliation-in-kind/
Will Biden start a global genocide with a cyber attack in stead of arrest Putin the war criminal? R - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vS2kGxARWQ
Putin is a war criminal and should be treated as such | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/2/26/putin-is-a-war-criminal-and-should-be-treated-as-such
President Obama Is the First President to Write a Line of Code | whitehouse.gov
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2014/12/10/president-obama-first-president-write-line-code
Biden, Va. Gov. McAuliffe visit Norfolk State to discuss cybersecurity
https://rebootcamp.militarytimes.com/education-transition/education/2015/01/16/biden-va-gov-mcauliffe-visit-norfolk-state-to-discuss-cybersecurity/
Cybersecurity COE | Norfolk State University - Norfolk State University
Russia Ukraine International Law
https://www.socialglobalstudies.com/LAW-12/clnunit4case2taraskuzioukrainerussia.pdf
Why invasion is a crime neither Russia nor its president will pay for
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/why-invasion-is-a-crime-neither-russia-or-its-president-will-pay-for/ar-AAUgOBX
Vladimir Putin, war criminal – POLITICO
https://www.politico.eu/article/vladimir-putin-war-criminal-inhumanity-syria/?ampcf=1
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
Zombie Preparedness | CDC
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110091958/https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS
https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/
Preparedness 101; zombie pandemic
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023
Zombie Preparedness cdc_6023_DS1 stacks cdc gov.pdf
file:///E:/DOCUMENTS/PDF's/Zombie%20Preparedness%20cdc_6023_DS1%20stacks%20cdc%20gov.pdf
Brace for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine crisis deepens, Britain says | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brace-russian-cyber-attacks-over-ukraine-britain-says-2022-01-28/
Holodomor - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor
10 Stages of Genocide
http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
Keywords
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