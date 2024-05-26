Create New Account
DIY Pole Barn Construction How to run underground water & electric to barn!
High Hopes
Collins Country


Jul 12, 2023


This is exciting progress for our IDY pole barn build!!!! We got the water line and electric wires ran to the barn! It's always so hard digging trenches in Kentucky because of the massive rocks that get in the way, but we got it done! Let us know if you have any questions!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCw9h0J-LOg

diywaterundergroundconstructionelectrickentuckybarndiggingtrenchescollins countrypole barn

