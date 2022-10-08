[Oct 18, 2012] My blood improved in 7 weeks! (5.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

All I can say is "WOW!" followed by "Thank you Lord!" When I went in for a blood test 7 weeks ago, it looked like a train wreck of diseased cells surrounded by millions of bacteria, hundreds of parasites, dozens of cell eating amoebas, chunks of fungus and about 25% cancer cells. Hardly anything healthy was moving. Only the bad stuff was getting around. After 7 weeks of holistic medicine, Rife treatments, ozone saunas and foot detox baths, all I could see today was healthy cells moving freely, with only bacteria still swimming in between the spaces. NO more cell-eating amoebas, less than a half-dozen suspected cancer cells, only 1 or 2 small parasites and next to no fungus. What a MASSIVE improvement! Though I am still shaky (possibly due to the bacteria), I am incredibly impressed with the results of my treatments.





Many have asked where I went and who I saw. I went to the House of Giliad healing center in Plano, TX and saw Dr. Stephen Duncan: http://www.holisticbodyworker.com/dallas-holistic-healer/





