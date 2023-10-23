Create New Account
The [Big Guy] $ Trail
Son of the Republic
Published Monday

From One Brother To Another

* The ‘no evidence’ crowd is at it again.

* The left’s protection racket will always defend [Bidan].

* Yet the police state attacks on Donald Trump continue.


House Committee On Oversight & Accountability:

Comer Releases Evidence Of Direct Payment To Joe Biden

We Have Found A $200K Direct Payment To Joe Biden


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 23 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3r649p-the-us-is-more-involved-than-you-think-ep.-2115-10232023.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusiondan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden branddirect payment

