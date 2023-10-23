The [Big Guy] $ Trail

From One Brother To Another
* The ‘no evidence’ crowd is at it again.
* The left’s protection racket will always defend [Bidan].
* Yet the police state attacks on Donald Trump continue.
House Committee On Oversight & Accountability:
• Comer Releases Evidence Of Direct Payment To Joe Biden
• We Have Found A $200K Direct Payment To Joe Biden
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 23 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3r649p-the-us-is-more-involved-than-you-think-ep.-2115-10232023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.