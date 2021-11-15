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1. Spiritual Warfare - Two Kingdoms
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2 views • November 15, 2021
The Gospel
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The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
The Spiritual Journey; Biblical Facts; Spiritual Warfare’s Main Principle; Outcomes of Losing the Spiritual Battle; Spiritual Warfare
-Overall; Spiritual Warfare-Christians; Battle Plan
Knowledge; Natural Realm vs. Spiritual Realm; Two Spiritual Kingdoms; What Jesus Said about the
Kingdom of God; What Jesus Said about the
Kingdom of Satan; Which Kingdom are You in?; Two Dominions
God’s Purpose; A Kingdom Divided Cannot Stand; The Invisible War; Dimensions of War; Satan’s Top Strategies; How to Defeat Satan
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
The Spiritual Journey; Biblical Facts; Spiritual Warfare’s Main Principle; Outcomes of Losing the Spiritual Battle; Spiritual Warfare
-Overall; Spiritual Warfare-Christians; Battle Plan
Knowledge; Natural Realm vs. Spiritual Realm; Two Spiritual Kingdoms; What Jesus Said about the
Kingdom of God; What Jesus Said about the
Kingdom of Satan; Which Kingdom are You in?; Two Dominions
God’s Purpose; A Kingdom Divided Cannot Stand; The Invisible War; Dimensions of War; Satan’s Top Strategies; How to Defeat Satan
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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