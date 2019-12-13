© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia and China Invade When USA Is In Internal War and At Her Weakest
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
676 views • December 13, 2019
I share a vision given on Nov 29, 2019 about Russia and China nuclear attacks, another vision given Dec 13, 2017 and one given Aug 2014... about Invasions of Russia and China on the Nation. Civil War, persecution, martial law, and much destruction coming. A call to wake up as the body of Christ and to intercede for mercy. A wake up call to get serious about the Lord Jesus Christ and get saved!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.