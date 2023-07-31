Create New Account
Russian Army Managed To Come Close to the 'Oskol' Reservoir, Causing a REAL SHOCK in the PENTAGON
The fact is that the Ukrainian high military command and its Western military advisers have concentrated all the power of the Ukrainian army, consisting of the so-called NATO divisions, in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Here the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a significant advantage in both manpower and heavy equipment. However, even this did not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the Russian defense in this direction of the front. *********************************************************

