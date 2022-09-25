20220926MON ~iamken N7 Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt Wisdom On The Educational System
- educate yourself while there is still time -
Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt (CTI) On The Educational System
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/deliberate-dumbing-down/
CTI & The Green Dress Interview
http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2021/02/12/green-dress-interview/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.