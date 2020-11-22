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** U.S. Citizens Stand Up Against Tyranny! ** -- If You Don't Stand for Nothing,You'll Fall for Anything
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88 views • November 22, 2020
** Buffalo New York Business Owners and Constitutional Patriots Chase Away Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies and Health Department Officials For Trespassing
-- Christian Patriots, By Daniel Crane – 21/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://christianpatriots.org/2020/11/21/buffalo-new-york-business-owners-and-constitutional-patriots-chase-away-erie-county-sheriffs-deputies-and-health-department-officials-for-trespassing/
-- A hundred or so local business owners got together in Orchard Park, New York to strategize where do they go from here with all the tyranical shutdowns.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Erie County Health Department as standard procedure into Athlete’s Unleashed, a local fitness center in an attempt harass and breakup the meeting.
Nicholas Orticelli had this to say “Stop complying with unconstitutional mandates by dictators, enforced by redcoats. This happened tonight and Mark Poloncarz ordered this with Dr. Overtime Gayle Burstein. Please share this and let’s stand against tyranny. Listen to the end, it’s the best part.”
Gym owner Robby Dinero, organized a meeting of local business owners to discuss how to survive the increased New York State lockdown restrictions. About 20 minutes into the meeting, the Health Department showed up demanding to shutdown the meeting.
What you see here are thugs for the Governor and for tyrants. This is your modern day Nazi Gestapo in America. The Erie County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies out to violate the rights of American people who are loosing their jobs and businesses over this “pandemic”. The Erie County Health Department was also present. People need to remember these faces, call the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and hold these unconstitutional tyrants accountable
-- Christian Patriots, By Daniel Crane – 21/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://christianpatriots.org/2020/11/21/buffalo-new-york-business-owners-and-constitutional-patriots-chase-away-erie-county-sheriffs-deputies-and-health-department-officials-for-trespassing/
-- A hundred or so local business owners got together in Orchard Park, New York to strategize where do they go from here with all the tyranical shutdowns.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Erie County Health Department as standard procedure into Athlete’s Unleashed, a local fitness center in an attempt harass and breakup the meeting.
Nicholas Orticelli had this to say “Stop complying with unconstitutional mandates by dictators, enforced by redcoats. This happened tonight and Mark Poloncarz ordered this with Dr. Overtime Gayle Burstein. Please share this and let’s stand against tyranny. Listen to the end, it’s the best part.”
Gym owner Robby Dinero, organized a meeting of local business owners to discuss how to survive the increased New York State lockdown restrictions. About 20 minutes into the meeting, the Health Department showed up demanding to shutdown the meeting.
What you see here are thugs for the Governor and for tyrants. This is your modern day Nazi Gestapo in America. The Erie County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies out to violate the rights of American people who are loosing their jobs and businesses over this “pandemic”. The Erie County Health Department was also present. People need to remember these faces, call the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and hold these unconstitutional tyrants accountable
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