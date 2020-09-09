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Doctor who served 35 years in Shantallow, Derry, speaks out about systematic killing of old people, doctors, nurses and administrators watching Netflix, doing knitting and catching up on paperwork during 'pandemic', fake death certificates, suicidal patients seeing a big rise, and Bill Gates