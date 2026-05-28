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Rent After You Sell & Take The Pressure Off - Here's Why...
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
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Well, good evening, everybody. My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.


You know, down through the years, probably one of the toughest decisions for a homeowner and buyer to make is when to move.


When is the best time to move and how do they coordinate it?


Well, I want to speak to the coordination of it and your alternatives.So if you are a seller, try to find a place to live that’s month to month.


So, if your house has been on the market for three months, two months, four months, it really doesn’t matter.


But if you have a place lined up that you can rent month to month until you buy your new home, that’s generally the place to go.



Conversely, see this works for the buyer as well.


So, if you’re sitting there and you want to buy a house and you’re looking around and your lease is up May 1st, we’ll talk to your landlord, get a month to month continuation of your lease.

This way the pressure is taken off of you so that if you have to wait another three or four months to close on your new house, then you wait, but you’re renting month to month.And by doing this again, all the pressure’s off.


So you’re not making those snap decisions.


And oddly enough, not enough people think about that where you’re pressured into making that decision and buying a house when you really don’t want to buy a house just yet.


And that’s my point.


https://bergerpoints.com

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housingagentinvestmentinvestingairbnbrenovationestatelistingzillowreal redfinrental sellbroker buyconstruction developmentfixnflipmanagement property
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