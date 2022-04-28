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Aussie MMA Fighter & Preacher Seeks To Help People Reconcile Out Of Court
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21 views • April 28, 2022
Nick Patterson is a MMA fighter and a preacher in Australia. He gained quite a following in his career, but also for taking a stand for liberty during the CONvid-1984 tyranny that has been taking place in his country. In his second appearance on The Sons of Liberty, Nick shares with the world his organization, Equity Peacekeepers, which uses biblical principles to help people reconcile injustices cheaper and more equitable than going through the public court system.
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